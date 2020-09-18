Conor McGregor silent as coach questions Floyd Mayweather reports

Conor McGregor coach John Kavanagh has questioned how former opponent Floyd Mayweather will be able to pull off a clash against a YouTuber.

Unsubstantiated reports that Mayweather and an online presenter will trade blows have swept the sport in recent days.

Kavanagh, who came up against Mayweather alongside McGregor unsuccessfully in 2017, added his doubts to everyone else’s this week.

“How is (said YouTuber) getting a pro license to fight Mayweather? He has no pro combat sports experience,” questioned Kavanagh.

“Yes, but didn’t Conor get a boxing license to debut against him? – True, but you’re a slow donkey if you think that is in any way similar to a YouTuber getting one for his debut,” he added.

The current rumors are that Mayweather’s return will be an exhibition. But it must be stated that anyone on Floyd’s side has confirmed nothing.

Usually, he’s the master of his destiny, And unfounded whispers like these will undoubtedly infuriate the five-weight world champion.

If he’s even thinking of lowering his standards to the depths of facing a vlogger, Mayweather would surely want to be in control of how that news breaks.

That’s why these reports smell fishy, and until Floyd comes out himself with something concrete, they shouldn’t get kudos.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has also refrained from commenting. But this could mean he’s under orders to keep quiet on the situation.

Whatever the real story is, Mayweather is risking his reputation if he is even considering this move.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs CONOR MCGREGOR

Is was terrible enough when McGregor signed on for a massive Pay Per View. Add to that the fact it almost beat the Manny Pacquiao event in terms of sales.

‘MayPac’ was the biggest show of our times. It had every right to claim that accolade. Luckily, and no thanks to Mayweather vs. McGregor, it did just that.

If this new venture ever comes to fruition, it could very well be the death of boxing as ‘normal’ fans know it. Real fights could soon become a sideshow to events with the most social media followers.

A completely unfathomable situation. But one that is not helped by promoters who put these presenters on real boxing shows.

That is where this whole concept emerged. YouTubers are getting above their station after being allowed to box as professionals.

Let’s hope this horror show never makes it over the line.

As for McGregor, he’s happily chilling out enjoying a holiday with his family. It surely won’t be long before we get a comment from the Irishman, though.

I’m sure he’d throw in his usual Floyd Mayweather phrase.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.