Tyrone McKenna: Ohara Davies has gone quiet, knows he’s lost

Ohara Davies has accused Tyrone McKenna of going quiet over the last few months – with Davies insisting it’s because the Belfast man knows he’ll be getting beat in their Golden Contract super-lightweight final.

Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) and McKenna (21-1-1, 6 KOs) meet on a massive card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on September 30, which will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

There has been plenty of bad blood between the two men in the build-up to the final, but Davies feels McKenna has now gone silent as he fears defeat in their showdown.

Davies said: “McKenna has been a lot quieter over the last few months. I think he’ll try and keep that up because in boxing when you talk a lot of trash and then you get whooped, you end up looking bad, and he knows he will get whooped.

“He doesn’t want to look like a clown, so I don’t expect him to talk that much from now on because now he knows that he’s in a big fight.

“I’m still expecting a hard fight from a fit fighter that has great heart and wants to win, but I’m going to go in there and destroy him. He’s been calling me out for so many years and finally he has a chance to back up his mouth and his talk.

“I haven’t seen any weaknesses from him in his career, but once we get in the ring I know that I’ll make him have plenty of weaknesses.”

The #GoldenContract super-lightweight final takes place on the same night as the featherweight final, as Ryan Walsh faces Jazza Dickens, while that evening also sees a light-heavyweight semi-final between Liam Conroy and Serge Michel on the undercard.

The other light-heavyweight semi-final sees Hosea Burton travel to Latvia to take on Ricards Bolotniks on September 26, with that fight broadcast live on IFL TV.