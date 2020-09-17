Lennox Lewis shares the most amazing double knockdown you’ll ever see

Boxing’s last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world – the great Lennox Lewis – has shared what is no longer a rare sight in the sport – the double knockdown.

Lewis posted two amateur fighters catching each other with a hell of a shot as both subsequently hit the canvas with a thud.

It’s unknown when or where the footage is from, but it quite possibly is the most amazing double shot you’ll ever see.

After going some years without seeing the feat, the last couple of years have produced a few.

Back in 2009, interest spiked in the happening when British boxers Cello Renda and Paul Samuels brought it back in fashion.

It would be some time before we saw it again. But it did take place this year during restrictions.

Firstly, in the same event, Vlad Panin and Benjamin Whitaker produced a startling double uppercut during the proceedings.

The cameras captured all the action on ESPN.

Speaking about it at the time, analyst Tim Bradley had trouble grasping his words.

“Wow, I’ve never seen this before in boxing. Good shot by both men,” he said.

In the second happening earlier in the series, welterweights Corey Champion and Peter Cortez dropped each other simultaneously in a double knockdown.

😳 The double uppercut.

😯 The double knockdown. What will we see next in the Summer Series? pic.twitter.com/lCOGQrn2lC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 11, 2020

Back on May 10th of 2019, a particular candidate for Round of the Year went down. It happened at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Fighting in a supporting bout at Rumble at the Rock V event, super middleweights Irosvani Duvergel and Jerhed Fenderson engaged in an unforgettable war.

In round three, all hell broke loose.

The two fighters trade hard knockdowns during the round.

And then, shortly before the bell, a boxing rarity occurs – the double knockdown!

LENNOX LEWIS

Boxing is returning more towards the normal over the coming months; it will be interesting to see if it continues.

As for Lewis, the champ keeps entertaining us as his former rivals train for respective comebacks.

