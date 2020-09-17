Almost one year on from car crash, trainer gives Errol Spence Jr. update

Stephanie Trapp

Derrick James has updated on how Errol Spence Jr. is looking in training as the talented fighter prepares for his first fight since a car accident.

Spence was lucky to survive when his Ferrari flipped out of control just days after he unified the 147-pound division by edging Shawn Porter.

Spence suffered only minor injuries. Speculation has since reared its head that Spence may have mental scars to overcome from that fateful night.

In a recent discussion, the WBC revealed what James said about the 30-year-old.

“World Boxing Council welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr. will face the former champion in two divisions, Danny García, on November 21st,” they said. “It’ll be broadcast on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

“Spence Jr. is being guided, tutored, and graduated by trainer Derrick James, who guarantees that the champion will be in excellent shape to defend his world crown.

“Errol looks good. He doesn’t have any after-effects from the accident he had,” said James. “The hand speed is there, and his body is in excellent condition. We have been in the gym since March working out great for another successful night.







ERROL SPENCE JR

“James said, adding: “Danny Garcia will be a formidable opponent. He has faced elite fighters Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Lucas Matthysse, and Amir Khan.

“Fights are won with strategy and hard work. We will be ready on November 21st for a great fight.”

“Spence Jr. has not fought since he outpointed Shawn Porter by split decision to win the WBC 147-pound title on September 28th of last year at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“For his part, Garcia comes from defeating Ukrainian Ivan Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs, 1 NC) by unanimous decision in his last fight, on January 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.”

We will find out on fight night. But there has been lots of money with bookmakers for a Danny Garcia upset.

