Despite Mike Tyson KO win, Danny Williams fears for Roy Jones Jr. safety

Showtime

Despite scoring a knockout victory over Mike Tyson in 2004, Danny Williams believes the former undisputed heavyweight champion still has damaging power.

Tyson will return for the first time in fifteen years on November 28 to face ex-pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr.

Williams, speaking after suffering his 29th loss last week, believes the exhibition fight can only mean bad things for RJJ.

“I think Roy is going to get seriously hurt,” Williams told RT Sport before adding a wrong weight class for the ex-light-heavyweight. “Yeah, and Roy is a natural middleweight.”

It’s true Jones is probably supposed to be campaigning at 175, although age doesn’t help in boiling down the weight. There’s also a twenty-five-pound jump to the next division.

Jones had been campaigning at cruiserweight until his last bout in 2018. The American moved back down after winning the heavyweight title from John Ruiz in 2003.

Effectively, Jones could have defended the title against Tyson back then. But there is a massive gulf in weight, and later this year, it will still be evident.

Rumors Tyson vs. Jones is facing the scrapheap before the pair trade blows continue to dog the event, though.

Triller has signed a massive deal to broadcast on Pay Per View, charging around $50 for the privilege.

But Tyson is already making millions from a series of short training videos wearing various t-shirts and could happily walk away from what is due to be an eight-round exhibition.

By his own admission, Tyson was tired after just a 30-second burst for his social media accounts. At 54, you have to wonder if he can even go for a full three minutes.







MIKE TYSON CONQUEROR

As for Tyson conqueror Williams, getting stopped in the second round by a predominant kickboxer of his professional debut will hopefully see the offers to compete dry up.

Sergey Kharitonov landed an uppercut blow after dropping Williams in the previous round.

Stating the same many times before, Williams assured RT it was seriously his last fight.

“I’m finished as a fighter, have been for many years,” confirmed Williams. “The show was good.

“He’s (Kharitonov) better than I thought. He fights with great boxing experience,” concluded ‘The Brixton Bomber’.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.