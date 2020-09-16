Boxing hits an all-time low with Floyd Mayweather vs YouTuber rumor

Esther Lin

Boxing has officially hit an all-time low for the millennials with rumors the great Floyd Mayweather has struck a deal to fight a well-known YouTuber.

Social media has been awash with comments as YouTube videos begin popping with ‘confirmations’ of signatures on the contract.

As much as you can never rule out anything Floyd Mayweather does, this one takes the cake.

WBN won’t even mention the said presenter on our website as he’s attempted to box before and looked entirely out of his depth each time.

In the sport to milk it for all it’s worth, the YouTuber seems to be the only way of generating new young boxing fans.

Completely untrue, as the YouTuber has already taken part in a professional card, and that didn’t see any influx from the TikTok generation.

It’s a story that has taken on a life of its own. For one minute, we don’t believe it’s true as Mayweather himself wouldn’t sink to those depths.

Those fans who are even thinking Floyd would lose ‘because he’s smaller’ are those who stay away from boxing week in and week out.

Many wouldn’t know a fight if it hit them in the face.

Mayweather is the savviest businessman you will come across, but he also cares for his legacy. So going any lower than they already controversial Conor McGregor cross-codes clash would be highly damaging to his reputation. Floyd knows this.

True boxing fans wouldn’t buy it. The event would be only to cater to YouTube fans as everyone with an ounce of knowledge knows how the ’bout’ goes.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER RUMOR

You couldn’t rule out Mayweather, making up the rumor himself and sitting back laughing. Floyd is a master media manipulator. However, he’s certainly not stupid.

Going anywhere near an event like that would be legacy suicide after putting together one of the best C.V’s around during a career spanning two decades.

The rumor mill can be highly exciting at times, but it can also be a very dark place.

Linking these two in the same sentence, never mind putting them in the same ring, has firmly put the sport in the latter.

An actual dumpster fire.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.