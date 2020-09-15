WATCH: Charlo Brothers – ‘The Journey’ to SHO PPV

SHOWTIME Sports has released the full 30-minute show, THE JOURNEY: CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER, which premiered on SHOWTIME® Sunday night, and is now available on all SHOWTIME On Demand platforms, for free on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel.

THE JOURNEY chronicles the unique story of Jermall and Jermell Charlo, twins born one minute apart in Houston, Texas, as they rise through the ranks and fight their way to the precipice of boxing supremacy.

Voiced by SHOWTIME boxing host Brian Custer, THE JOURNEY features rarely seen footage and gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their most pivotal career moments, motivations, and life outside of the ring.

On September 26, the world champion twins will make history when they co-headline the first-of-its-kind SHOWTIME PPV Doubleheader in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall will face top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the main event of the first card.

The second card is topped by WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell taking on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in a world championship unification fight.