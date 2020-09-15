WBC Top 40 Heavyweight Rankings (Sept ’20): Dillian Whyte in sharp drop

World Boxing Council ratings released for September see former number one, interim heavyweight champion, and mandatory contender Dillian Whyte drop sharply.

‘The Body Snatcher’ was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin on a Pay Per View card from Eddie Hearn’s back garden last month, to the shock of all those witnessing on TV.

Whyte was on the verge of challenging champion Tyson Fury in the first half of 2020. Now, Whyte must beat Povetkin in a November 21st rematch.

Should he prevail, the Fury heavyweight title shot will be back on, but at a significantly later date.

Deontay Wilder stays in top spot ahead of his third clash with Fury. Oleskandr Usyk keeps his place at number two.

There’s also no change at three and four. Contenders Luis Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. are ahead of the newly-placed Whyte.

Making up the top six are former world ruler Joseph Parker and British knockout artist Daniel Dubois. The New Zealander and possible champion of the future are both joined by Oscar Rivas, Filip Hrgovic, and Michael Hunter in the top ten.

Rounding off the voluntary places are Britons Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora. Plus American Charles Martin, new Top Rank signing Efe Ajagba, and ex-European champion Agit Kabayel.

The biggest mover in the whole Top 40 was former Fury opponent Otto Wallin following the Swedes return to form last month.

Wallin now sits at 20 and could earn himself a slight rematch chance with Fury if he climbs five more places.

HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40 (Sept 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Alexander Povetkin

1 Deontay Wilder (US)

2 Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3 Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

5 Dillian Whyte (GB/Jamaica)

6 Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7 Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8 Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

9 Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

10 Michael Hunter (US)

11 Joe Joyce (GB)

12 Dereck Chisora (GB)

13 Charles Martin (US)

14 Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15 Agit Kabayel (Germany)

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

17 Robert Helenius (Finland)

18 Adam Kownacki (US)

19 Frank Sanchez (Cuba) AMERICAS

20 Otto Wallin

21 Hughie Fury (GB)

22 Dominic Breazeale (US)

23 Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

24 Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

25 Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

26 Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

27 Bryant Jennings (US)

28 Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

29 Marco Huck (Germany)

30 Tony Yoka (France)

31 Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

32 Junior Fa (New Zealand)

33 Zhilei Zhang (China)

34 Nathan Gorman (GB)

35 Jermaine Franklin (US)

36 Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

37 Cassius Chaney (US)

38 Zhan Kossobutskiy (Kazakstan)

39 Demsey McKean (Australia)

40 Peter Kadiru (Germany)







UNRANKED

Anthony Joshua (GB) WBA Super

Manuel Charr (Germany) WBA Regular

Trevor Bryan (US)

WBA Interim Tyrone Spong (Sur)

Legal Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria) NA

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.