Golden Contract Finals to take place in Wakefield on September 30

The highly-anticipated Golden Contract finals will now take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on September 30.

The massive card sees Ohara Davies face Tyrone McKenna in the super-lightweight final, while Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

It will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

A triumphant run of three fantastic #MTKFightNight events were held at Production Park Studios throughout the summer, with the Golden Contract finals now the latest must-see event to head to Wakefield.

Along with the finals, a Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final between Liam Conroy and Serge Michel will also take place on the bill.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Steven Ward has his long-awaited crusierweight debut against Jone Volau, and big prospect Ben Fail makes his professional debut against former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman.