Floyd Mayweather: $1.8 billion in US PPV, $3bn plus worldwide revenue

@floydmayweather

World Boxing News has crunched the numbers regarding the actual takings Floyd Mayweather made during his remarkable career.

The insistence exists that ‘Floyd Mayweather is boxing’s, first billion-dollar man.’ – WBN can reveal this is undeniably not the case.

Mayweather is at least the sport’s first ‘TWO BILLION dollar man’ if you take all the money from every sale of his paid fights and add it together.

That’s also only the United States.

If you group together, the rest of the world and Mayweather has amassed three billion at the worldwide box office.

Pay Per View buys featuring the five-weight king since his debut on the platform back in 2005 at an average purchase price of $75; you come to numbers north of $1.8 billion in US revenue.

Then, if you take Mayweather other career purses and contract factors into account, the amount easily surpasses the two-billion-dollar mark in the United States alone.

Worldwide sales of every single event from hundreds of countries worldwide certainly go over three and possibly into the realms of four, dependent on how deep you delve.

It’s quite a remarkable statistic, something that has seen Mayweather himself bank at least one billion in his pocket.

Floyd’s Showtime contract alone made over one billion dollars from 14 million total buys (if you include Conor McGregor).

Listed below is a recap of every single Mayweather PPV, including sales.

Jun 25, 2005 – Arturo Gatti vs. Floyd Mayweather (HBO 340k)

Apr 8, 2006 – Floyd Mayweather vs. Zab Judah (HBO 375k)

Nov 4, 2006 – Mayweather vs. Carlos Baldomir (HBO 325k)

May 5, 2007 – Oscar De La Hoya vs. Mayweather (HBO 2.4m)

Dec 8, 2007 – Mayweather vs. Ricky Hatton (HBO 920k)

Sep 19, 2009 – Mayweather vs. Juan Manuel Márquez (HBO 1.06m)

May 1, 2010 – Mayweather vs. Shane Mosley (HBO 1.4m)

Sep 17, 2011 – Mayweather vs. Victor Ortiz (HBO 1.25m)

May 5, 2012 – Mayweather vs. Miguel Cotto (HBO 1.5m)

May 4, 2013 – Mayweather vs. Robert Guerrero (Showtime 1m)

Sep 14, 2013 – Mayweather vs. Canelo Álvarez (Showtime 2.2m)

May 3, 2014 – Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana (Showtime 900k)

Sep 13, 2014 – Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana II (Showtime 925k)

May 2, 2015 – Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (HBO/Showtime 4.6m)

Sep 12, 2015 – Mayweather vs. Andre Berto Mayweather (Showtime 400k)

Aug 26, 2017 – Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor (Showtime 4.3m)







FLOYD MAYWEATHER NUMBERS

The numbers are staggering. There’s been nobody generating those kinds of numbers since the days of closed-circuit without home box office.

If you consider that Mayweather took several breaks during his tenure, some of which were over a year, it’s mind-blowing to think the final total could have been pushing five billion dollars.

Will we ever see another feat like it in the sport?

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.