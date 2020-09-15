Charlo brothers aiming for breakout night with big Pay-Per-View price tag

Jermall and Jermell Charlo are on the verge of their defining night of action as the twin brothers prepare to headline two Pay-Per-Views on the same night.

The pair of world champions, holding titles at 154 and 160 respectively, will compete in split bouts on top billing this September.

Putting his WBC strap on the line, Jermall faces the solid Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko, an opponent who has shared the ring with the best but come up short each time.

Derevyanchenko is one of the most dangerous opponents Charlo has faced, opening the odds at roughly -130/+100 in Charlo’s favor.

Removing the juice, the odds give the Ukrainian a 46.9% chance to win. Only Julian Williams (47.3%) has a better chance to hand the slightly-older Charlo his first career loss.

That said, the betting action has moved Charlo’s odds closer to -180.

In the other Charlo brother bout, sportsbooks initially gave Jeison Rosario +240 odds to beat Jermell. By doing the math on an odds converter works out to a 29.4% chance.

Bettors still thought that was too much, though, and almost every book now has Rosario longer than +300.”

Showtime decided to shine the spotlight on the siblings in a bid to blast fans out of the current pandemic. No boxing took place at all for some ten weeks.

Now, on September 26, the sport can finally look forward to the biggest night since Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder in February.

THE EVENT

The first card of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast will see undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo defending his title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa will defend his title against Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout.

WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero faces off against Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.

Following the main event is a 30-minute intermission.

The second three-fight card headlined by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo facing unified 154-pound World Champion Jeison Rosario will begin.

Luis Nery will battle Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship in the co-feature.

Former unified champion Danny Román faces former champion Juan Carlos Payano.

The clash is a WBC Super Bantamweight title eliminator bout to open the second three-fight card of the pay-per-view.







THE PRICE

PPV sales expect to be reliable despite a price of $74.95.

THE VERDICT

Well worth the money for two high-quality shows featuring two top stars.