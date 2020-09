Current World Boxing Champions – Heavyweight to Straw (Sept 2020)

Mikey Williams

World Boxing News provides a full list of the current world boxing champions from heavyweight to strawweight. WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO.

200 LBS + HEAVYWEIGHT FURY ANTHONY JOSHUA IBF / WBA / WBO / IBO Champion TYSON FURY WBC Champion

200 LBS CRUISERWEIGHT DORTICOS ILUNGA MAKABU WBC Champion KEVIN LERENA IBO Champion YUNIEL DORTICOS IBF Champion VACANT WBO/WBA

175 LBS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT BETERBIEV ARTUR BETERBIEV IBF/WBC Champion DMITRY BIVOL WBA Champion DOMINIC BOESEL IBO Champion VACANT WBO Champion

168 LBS SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT SMITH CALEB PLANT IBF Champion CALLUM SMITH WBA Champion BILLY JOE SAUNDERS WBO Champion VACANT IBO/WBC

160 LBS MIDDLEWEIGHT CANELO CANELO ALVAREZ WBA Champion GENNADIY GOLOVKIN IBO / IBF Champion JERMALL CHARLO WBC Champion DEMETRIUS ANDRADE WBO Champion

154 LBS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT ROSARIO JEISON ROSARIO IBF / WBA JERMELL CHARLO WBC Champion PATRICK TEIXEIRA WBO Champion VACANT IBO Champion

147 LBS WELTERWEIGHT PACQUIAO ERROL SPENCE IBF/WBC Champion MANNY PACQUIAO WBA Champion TERENCE CRAWFORD WBO Champion SEBASTIAN FORMELLA IBO Champion

140 LBS SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT RAMIREZ JOSE RAMIREZ WBC/WBO Champion JOSH TAYLOR IBF/WBA Champion NICOLAS PONCE IBO Champion

135 LBS LIGHTWEIGHT LOPEZ VASYL LOMACHENKO WBA / WBO Champion TEOFIMO LOPEZ IBF Champion DEVIN HANEY WBC Champion VACANT IBO

130 LBS SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT DAVIS MIGUEL BERCHELT WBC Champion JOJO DIAZ IBF Champion GERVONTA DAVIS WBA Champion JAMEL HERRING WBO Champion VACANT IBO Champion

126 LBS FEATHERWEIGHT STEVENSON GARY RUSSELL JR. WBC Champion SHAKUR STEVENSON WBO Champion JOSH WARRINGTON IBF Champion RENE ALVARADO WBA Champion VACANT IBO Champion

122 LBS SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT AKHMADALIEV REY VARGAS WBC Champion MURODJON AKHMADALIEV WBA / IBF Champion ANGELO LEO WBO Champion VACANT IBO Champion

118 LBS BANTAMWEIGHT INOUE NAOYA INOUE IBF/WBA Champion JOHN RIEL CASIMERO WBO Champion NORDINE OUBAALI WBC Champion MICHELL BANQUEZ IBO Champion

115 LBS SUPER-FLYWEIGHT ESTRADA JUAN ESTRADA WBC Champion JERWIN ANCAJAS IBF Champion ROMAN GONZALEZ WBA Champion KAZUTO IOKA WBO Champion GIDEON BUTHELEZI IBO Champion

112 LBS FLYWEIGHT TANAKA ARTEM DALAKIAN WBA Champion KOSEI TANAKA WBO Champion MAXIMINO FLORES IBO Champion JC MARTINEZ WBC Champion MORUTI MTHALANE IBF

108 LBS LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT SHIRO KEN SHIRO WBC Champion HIROTO KYOGUCHI WBA Champion ELWIN SOTO WBO Champion FELIX ALVARADO IBF Champion VACANT IBO Champion

105 LBS STRAWWEIGHT MENAYOTHIN WANHENG MENAYOTHIN WBC Champion DEEJAY KRIEL IBF Champion KNOCKOUT CP FRESHMART WBA Champion WILFREDO MENDEZ WBO Champion NKOSINATHI JOYI IBO Champion

FRANCHISE WBC – ALL WEIGHTS LOMACHENKO CANELO ALVAREZ 160 to 175 pounds VASYL LOMACHENKO 130 to 135 pounds

WOMEN UNDISPUTED MCCASKILL JESSICA MCCASKILL Welterweight KATIE TAYLOR Lightweight

