P4P Top 50 Ratings (Sept 2020): Manny Pacquiao remains in Top 10

WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings Criteria:

World title wins.

Multi-weight titles.

Caliber of opponents.

Manner of victories.

Longevity.

Activity.

Fighters like Manny Pacquiao earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50.

Star ratings from achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

WBN P4P TOP 50 – September 2020: