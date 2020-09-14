14
Sep
2020

P4P Top 50 Ratings (Sept 2020): Manny Pacquiao remains in Top 10

World Boxing News 14/09/2020
Manny Pacquiao

MP8

World Boxing News provides a full list of the Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings for September 2020. Canelo Alvarez remains number one ad Manny Pacquiao stays at six.

WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings Criteria:

World title wins.

Multi-weight titles.

Caliber of opponents.

Manner of victories.

Longevity.

Activity.

Fighters like Manny Pacquiao earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50.

Star ratings from achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

WBN P4P TOP 50 – September 2020:

1 Canelo Alvarez
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 
RECORD IN 2020:

2 Vasyl Lomachenko
LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 
RECORD IN 2020:

3 Tyson Fury
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

4 Naoya Inoue
BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 3 
RECORD IN 2020:
Errol Spence Pacquiao

5 Errol Spence
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 4 
RECORD IN 2020:
Pacquiao

6 Manny Pacquiao
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 5 
RECORD IN 2020:

7 Gennady Golovkin
MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 6 
RECORD IN 2020:

8 Terence Crawford
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 7 
RECORD IN 2020:

9 Oleksandr Usyk
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 8 
RECORD IN 2020:
Juan Estrada

10 Juan Estrada
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 9 
RECORD IN 2020:
11 Leo Santa Cruz
SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 12 
RECORD IN 2020:
12 Mikey Garcia
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 15 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
13 Kosei Tanaka
FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 13 
RECORD IN 2020:
14 Anthony Joshua
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 14 
RECORD IN 2020:
15 Kazuto Ioka
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 16 
RECORD IN 2020:
16 Donnie Nietes
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 17 
RECORD IN 2020:
17 Wanheng Menayothin
MINIMUMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 18 
RECORD IN 2020:
18 Jose Ramirez
SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 20 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
19 Shawn Porter
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 19 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
20 Deontay Wilder
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 10 
RECORD IN 2020:
21 Artur Beterbiev
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 21 
RECORD IN 2020:
22 Miguel Berchelt
SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 22 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
23 Roman Gonzalez
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
24 Josh Taylor
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 23 
RECORD IN 2020:
25 Gervonta Davis
SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 24 
RECORD IN 2020:
26 Regis Prograis
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 25 
RECORD IN 2020:
27 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 28 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
28 Nonito Donaire
BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 26 
RECORD IN 2020:
29 Gary Russell, Jr.
FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 29 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
30 Daniel Jacobs
MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 27 
RECORD IN 2020:
31 Keith Thurman
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 30 
RECORD IN 2020:
32 Andy Ruiz, Jr.
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 31 
RECORD IN 2020:
33 Moruti Mthalane
FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 32 
RECORD IN 2020:
34 Guillermo Rigondeaux
SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 36 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
35 Dmitry Bivol
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 33 
RECORD IN 2020:
36 Sergey Kovalev
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 34 
RECORD IN 2020:
37 Murodjon Akhmadaliev
SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
38 Jeison Rosario
SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
39 Jermall Charlo
MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 38 
RECORD IN 2020:
40 Callum Smith
SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 39 
RECORD IN 2020:
41 Jerwin Ancajas
SUPER FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 40 
RECORD IN 2020:
42 Demetrius Andrade
MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 41 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
43 Josh Warrington
FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 42 
RECORD IN 2020:
44 Hiroto Kyoguchi
LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 43 
RECORD IN 2020:
45 Rey Vargas
SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 44 
RECORD IN 2020:
46 Gilberto Ramirez
SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 45 
RECORD IN 2020:
47 Knockout CP Freshmart
MINIMUMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 46 
RECORD IN 2020:
48 Emanuel Navarrete
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 49 
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
49 David Benavidez
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 47 
RECORD IN 2020:
50 Billy Joe Saunders
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 50 
RECORD IN 2020:



