‘He will eat my punches and his words!’ – Lomachenko warning for Lopez

The clash everyone has been hoping for was finally signed last week as Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez prepare to fight it out for the lightweight crown.

Holding four titles between them, Lomachenko and Lopez put it all on the line for ultimate supremacy in the 135-pound division.

Secured for October 17 inside the MGM Grand’ Bubble’, it’s a sad fact that no fans will get to see the pair trade blows in the flesh.

In a strange time, most are just glad the fight is on. We can now look forward to some special to come in only one month.

Lomachenko has now fired a warning to Lopez after accusing the young champion of talking his way into the fight.

“Teofimo Lopez can talk all he wants. He’s very good at talking,” said the Ukrainian superstar. “He has done nothing but say my name for the past two years.

“I am a fighter, and my goal is to win another world title. Good for Teofimo. When we fight in Las Vegas, he will eat my punches and his words.

“I will be the better man, and four world titles will come home with me to Ukraine,” he added.

With a resume and title haul anyone would be envious of, Lomachenko holds excellent standing in the sport since putting together one of the most outstanding amateur records in history.

Taking that into the professional side of boxing, ‘Loma’ has gone from strength to strength after hooking up with legendary promoter Bob Arum.

LOMACHENKO FOUR-WEIGHT

A win over Lopez would be the icing on the cake for the WBC Franchise ruler and possibly lead to a final throw of the dice at 140 pounds.

Leaving the sport as a four-weight champion would be a dream for anyone embarking on a career as a pugilist. For Lomachenko, it was merely the standard he set himself.

A triple-division triumph will almost certainly not be enough for someone with the kind of ambition that sees a world title held in just three bouts.







He could even afford to lose against Lopez and still be able to achieve the feat, probably within two bouts.

It all comes down to the weight factor. Whether potentially taking on the likes of Jose Ramirez or Josh Taylor enters the mindset of ‘The Matrix.’

Furthermore, we find out next month.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.