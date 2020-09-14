Boxing TV Schedule – Forthcoming BT Sport televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by BT Sport and Box Office in the coming months.

2020

SEPTEMBER 26

Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong

OCTOBER 10

Nathan Gorman vs Richard Lartey

SATURDAY OCT 24

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

ABOUT BT SPORT BOXING

BT Sport is the nearest rival to Sky Sports in the UK. A subscription service that linked up with Frank Warren at a critical time.

Warren was then able to build a solid stable to rival his arch-nemesis, Eddie Hearn, at Matchroom Boxing.

At present, the likes of Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton, and Billy Joe Saunder have campaigned on the network.

The recent Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch was broadcast on the Box Office platform.