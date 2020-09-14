Boxing TV Schedule – ESPN and ESPN+ televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by ESPN and ESPN+ in the coming months.
Sept. 19: Las Vegas (ESPN+)
Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Efe Ajagba vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Sept. 26: London (+)
Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong, 12 rounds, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA junior welterweight title
Charlie Edwards vs. Kyle Williams, 10 rounds, bantamweights
David Oliver Joyce vs. Ionut Baluta, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
Willy Hutchinson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweights
George Davey vs. Jeff Thomas, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
Ethan James vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Sept. 30: London (+)
Ryan Walsh vs. Jazza Dickens, 10 rounds, Golden Contract tournament — featherweight final
Ohara Davies vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, Golden Contract tournament — junior lightweight final
Liam Conroy vs. Serge Michel, 10 rounds, Golden Contract light heavyweight semifinals
Ben Fail vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweights
William Hamilton vs. TBA, 4 rounds, cruiserweights
Oct. 3: Las Vegas
Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Oct. 9: Las Vegas
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO featherweight title
Oct. 17: Las Vegas
Title fight: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF lightweight titles
Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Alex Saucedo, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Edgar Berlanga vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights
Oct. 23: Moscow, Russia
Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF light heavyweight titles
Maxim Vlasov vs. Umar Salamov, 12 rounds, WBO light heavyweight eliminator
Oct. 31: Las Vegas
Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney, 12 rounds, for Inoue’s IBF/WBA bantamweight world titles
ESPN is one of the most viewed boxing platforms in the United States. Together with a new streaming app in +, both channels are highlighting the best Top Rank Boxing has to offer.
Long-time Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum works closely with both to bring the fans some of the best events in the world.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II was broadcast on PPV and scored over one million purchases for the network.