Boxing TV Schedule – ESPN and ESPN+ televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by ESPN and ESPN+ in the coming months.

2020

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 19: Las Vegas (ESPN+)

Jose Pedraza vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Efe Ajagba vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Sept. 26: London (+)

Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong, 12 rounds, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA junior welterweight title

Charlie Edwards vs. Kyle Williams, 10 rounds, bantamweights

David Oliver Joyce vs. Ionut Baluta, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Willy Hutchinson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweights

George Davey vs. Jeff Thomas, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Ethan James vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Sept. 30: London (+)

Ryan Walsh vs. Jazza Dickens, 10 rounds, Golden Contract tournament — featherweight final

Ohara Davies vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, Golden Contract tournament — junior lightweight final

Liam Conroy vs. Serge Michel, 10 rounds, Golden Contract light heavyweight semifinals

Ben Fail vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweights

William Hamilton vs. TBA, 4 rounds, cruiserweights

OCTOBER

Oct. 3: Las Vegas

Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Oct. 9: Las Vegas

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO featherweight title

Oct. 17: Las Vegas

Title fight: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF lightweight titles

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Alex Saucedo, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Edgar Berlanga vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Oct. 23: Moscow, Russia

Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF light heavyweight titles

Maxim Vlasov vs. Umar Salamov, 12 rounds, WBO light heavyweight eliminator

Oct. 31: Las Vegas

Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney, 12 rounds, for Inoue’s IBF/WBA bantamweight world titles

