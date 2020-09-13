Yarde back with a win / Beterbiev vs Deines postponed / Herring deal

UK light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde returned to the win column for the first time in more than a year with a decisive stopping victory on BT Sport.

Yarde began with a feeling-out round against Spelman before taking over and eventually turning the screw in the mid-sessions.

Shipping far too many punches in the fourth and fifth, Spelman eventually took a knee in the sixth and the referee had seen enough.

Anthony Yarde is now hoping to land a massive domestic battle with Josh Buatsi.

BETERBIEV

WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev’s Oct. 23 title defense in Moscow against Adam Deines has been postponed after Beterbiev suffered a rib injury in training.

Beterbiev-Deines is expected to be rescheduled before the end of the year.

Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) is the only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate. He has not fought since his 10th-round stoppage victory over Oleksandr Gvozdyk last October to unify world titles.







HERRING

MTK Global is thrilled to announce that it has entered an advisory agreement with world champion Jamel Herring.

The move will see MTK work with Herring’s talented team. A team that includes manager Brian McIntyre, Marketing Director Jerry Casarez, and PR Rep Julie Goldsticker.

Boxing champion Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) has had an incredible career inside and outside the ring. Culminating with him winning the WBO super-featherweight in impressive fashion in May 2019.

During his illustrious career, he has also competed at the 2012 Olympics in London. Furthermore, he was a proud-serving US Marine Sergeant, serving two tours in Iraq.

The 34-year-old now appears to be on a collision course with Belfast hero Carl Frampton. Herring is delighted to be teaming up with MTK Global ahead of the potential showdown.

Herring said: “I’m very excited about this next step in my career. I know that by adding MTK as an advisor along with Brian McIntyre as my manager, I have the strongest team in the game.

“A special shout out to my guy Jerry Casarez and Jamie Conlan of MTK due to them helping push this over the line.

“The best is yet to come from Jamel Herring and with MTK on my team I know I’m going to get the right opportunities.”