Umar Sadiq ‘all good’ after hospitalization following brutal stoppage loss

Frank Warren

Fedor Chudinov moved closer to a shot at the WBA Super Middleweight title by defeating British contender Umar Sadiq at the Khimki Basketball Center in Khimki, Russia.

The home fighter got the job done with a TKO in the 12th round on Friday night. Pinning Sadiq to the ropes, Chudinov forced the stoppage.

A WBA report by Jesús Milano and translated by WBA Press picks up the story.

“Chudinov had a long fight. He was able to prevail throughout the rounds, thanks to his better physical condition and aggressiveness.

“Although he was facing a tall and strong opponent, he was able to add rounds. To make Sadiq’s body succumb as the fight went on.

In the super middleweight co-feature in Khimki, Russia!, Fedor Chudinov (23-2, 16 KO's) pinned Umar Sadiq (10-2) in the corner in the 12th round and let his hands go, forcing the referee to step in and giving Chudinov the TKO-12 win., taking the WBA Gold super middleweight title pic.twitter.com/hptiAgbYqh — Tim – Boxeo 拳闘 Boxen бокс มวย Boks 拳击 Box (@Hock1717) September 11, 2020

“The last stage was necessary for the Russian champion. Chudinov was able to identify his superiority to attack with everything and put pressure on the British challenger of Nigerian descent.

“After shaking Sadiq with a good punch in the final round, he sent him to the ropes. He combined intensely against an opponent who had no response.

“The referee decided to stop the fight at that moment.

“Chudinov won the 23rd victory of his career, while he has two losses and has knocked out 16 opponents. For his part, Sadiq left his record at ten wins, two setbacks, and six knockouts.”

Umar Sadiq proved last night that he can mix it beyond British level. He can hold his head up high with that performance and we can’t wait to have him back on these shores 👏 @TopBoxerSadiq 👊 pic.twitter.com/HgUKv7LmSH — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) September 12, 2020

UMAR SADIQ PRAISED

In the aftermath, Sadiq was hailed a warrior due to him stepping up and praised by promoter Frank Warren from his hospital bed.

“Umar Sadiq proved last night that he could mix it beyond British level. He can hold his head up high with that performance, and we can’t wait to have him back on these shores,” said Warren.

Despite being hospitalized after the contest, Sadiq reported he was ‘all good’ after the loss.







Reports from Russian media source TASS stated that Sadiq went for observation after ‘coughing up blood’ during the post-fight formalities.

Warren or Sadiq has not yet confirmed those reports.

What has been made apparent is the fact that Sadiq has broken out of the domestic level he found himself in beforehand.

The Londoner could now be looking at a future shot at the European title.

Furthermore, we wish him well.