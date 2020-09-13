Mike Tyson defeater, 47, loses for 29th time, kickboxer gets strange TKO2

Another fight weekend, another loss for Danny Williams. The Mike Tyson conqueror suffered a 29th career defeat in what was the 83rd bout of his career.

‘The Brixton Bomber’ came into the bout with kickboxer and MMA fighter Sergey Kharitonov on the back of a win. Williams had stopped Mehmed Crnalic in the first round last November.

This time around, as Williams stepped up in class again, another defeat seemed inevitable.

Kharitonov had Williams down and in trouble in the very first session. By the second round, and with just under a minute to go, Williams took an uppercut and solid hook.

Stumbling backward, in footage from Russian TV and UK’s BoxNation, Williams seemingly had taken enough already.

Even Kharitonov pointed out to the official that maybe Williams didn’t want to fight.

The contest was over, and 47-year-old Williams heard retirement calls by many fans on social media.

Williams has been unable to fight in his home country since a 2010 loss to Derek Chisora. The British Boxing Board of Control has refused to license him since that second-round stoppage.

MIKE TYSON REMATCH

Ten years on, and fifteen years since his defining win over Mike Tyson, Williams continues to pursue opportunities to fight. They include an offer to rematch Tyson for his comeback bout this year.

WBN asked Williams if he’d be interested. He told us his team had already reached out to Tyson.

“I’m very interested in facing Mike Tyson again,” Williams exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I can confirm that a few of my agents have put my name up to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. We are still awaiting an answer but it’s definitely a fight I want.”







In the end, Tyson chose Roy Jones Jr. for a November 28 Pay-Per-View. Williams now has to contemplate his next move.

Hopefully, the offers will soon dry up as the Briton pushes towards his fifties. It remains a pretty sad situation to see Danny continue.

Whether it’s merely a monetary motivation or he cannot give up the sport, the current climate is not healthy for Williams.

But while he keeps getting invitations to compete on such high-profile events – like the one at Russia’s Khimki Basketball Center – and mainly due to the Tyson victory, possibly Williams will carry on.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.