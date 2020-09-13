Opinion: Fury vs Joshua – Reintroducing the great heavyweight saga

Meris Designs for WBN

In Fury vs. Joshua, the United Kingdom is in danger of missing out on what could be one of the greatest heavyweight sagas in the modern era.

A lack of cohesion between their respective promoters, which is downright insulting to both at times, hinders the opportunity to put together a fool-proof deal.

Unlike Bowe vs. Holyfield or Ali vs. Frazier, boxing in this generation has always missed out on the best fighting best – for the most part.

When fans plead for fights to happen, they rarely do. Even Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao took five years to make. Both were arguably passed their best by 2015.

The sport has changed so much in the last twenty years. It’s no longer the case that those at the top are even allowed to be great.

Promoters and managers seem to have their own agendas at times. These blueprints are nothing to do with giving the paying public the very top match-ups.

Nevermind talking about a Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua deal and that they’ve agreed on 50-50, the two heavyweight champions should be laying down a plan to fight once a year until the end of their respective careers.

Fury has to fight Deontay Wilder right now. At the same time, Joshua has to fight Kubrat Pulev. The latter then has Oleksandr Usyk to deal with for the WBO.

But why not sit down around a table and have their representatives discuss the situation after that like adults.

If Usyk gets some compensation and the WBO are in agreement, there should be a way for the Ukrainian to wait until late 2021.

That gives Fury the chance to fight their next opponents before a summer showdown at Wembley next year.

Once Fury vs. Joshua I is over, Usyk and would face the then undisputed champion. Provided Fury or Joshua comes through unscathed; the rematch would be on for the summer of 2022.

Unless there’s a clear winner in both contests, a third bout remains open. By this time, having a title on the line wouldn’t even be essential. That’s provided the first two meetings have broken records and had undeniable drama.







HEAVYWEIGHT HISTORY

These two Brits have a chance to go down in history as two of the best to lace up gloves from their shores. But unless something happens at today’s crossroads, all could be lost.

Take us back to the days when two of the best heavyweight champions of their day engaged in battle regularly. It could be the only way to stave off many questions when they both walk away for good.

Let’s hope sense prevails and a saga can take place for the good of the sport.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay.