Shane Mosley says Injury KO’d Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao II

Boxing superstar and multi-weight champion ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley has ruled out a comeback to face Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao in a rematch.

The 49-year-old has been the subject of persistent rumors since the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, and Mike Tyson confirmed returns.

Mosley has moved to end any further pondering as he continues to offer training facilities to fighters at his California home.

Middleweight title-holder Gennadiy Golovkin was recently in camp with Mosely, as WBN reported last month.

“People are speculating that I am making a comeback. I’m not,” stated Mosley. “I would have loved to rematch Pac-Man and Floyd Mayweather, but I got a career-ending injury on my forearm where you see the huge scar.

“It caused me a lot of mental anguish to not be able to compete anymore at the sport I love. But finally, after four years, I am coming to terms with it.

“I appreciate all the fans supporting me, and for real, it means more than you think.

“I’m just staying fit now because it’s a lifestyle to eat healthily and keep in shape. And I’m not fighting on the Tyson Legends (event undercard).

“I’m getting texts from people closest to me, asking if the rumors are true because they know my hunger to fight will never die. So this is the final word.

“I would if I could, but I can’t, so I won’t.

“Peace and love. However, if you have any fight offers, go ahead and direct them to my attorney @jurytriallawyer cause we would like to see them for another reason.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER ERA

That final admission maybe doesn’t completely rule out Shane getting inside the ropes again. But it may have to be an exhibition.

Or maybe Mosley wants to be clear on what he’s still worth as he pushes towards his 50th birthday.

One thing is for sure, ‘Sugar’ Shane has one of the best C.V’s in boxing from an era featuring two of the best in Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The fact he also fought Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, and Canelo Alvarez only strengthens his credentials and an all-time great.

What a career.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.