Original opponent Mike Tyson had in mind was literally a BEAST, 300lbs+

Mike Tyson had a completely different opponent in mind when the ex-undisputed heavyweight champion of the world first contemplated a comeback.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is back in training as he prepares to face former pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

When Tyson began losing weight after ballooning up during his retirement, the huge puncher was initially looking to take on a wrestler-turned-MMA star.

Bob Sapp, nicknamed ‘The Beast’ and well-known to combat fans, would have been a mind-blowing choice for Tyson.

Explaining how he began on the road to a ring return, Tyson told Joe Rogan on his recent podcast.

“I was discussing with my wife, something about me being overweight. She said ‘why don’t you just get on the treadmill for 15 minutes a day,'” he revealed to Rogan.

“It went from 15 minutes to two hours. I was complaining about my weight. So, I guess I tried on some clothes. It was disastrous. I was worried about my weight.”

Tyson dropped the name-bomb as a potential opponent for tens of millions of dollars.

“Who would they like me to fight? It’s Bob Sapp,” Tyson continued. “So I’m saying to myself, I know Bob. I said hold, one minute, how would they like me to fight?

“Can I fight under Queensberry rules? The guy said yes and I said yes, I’ll fight him.”

Sapp weighs over 300 pounds and was once, like Tyson, one of the most feared fighters in the world. A real wrecking-ball.

MIKE TYSON vs RJJ

Tyson vs Sapp didn’t pan out. An offer was made to RJJ instead and the three-weight world title-holder accepted instantly.

Despite some gripes over the timing, ‘Frontline Battle’ is firmly on. It will take place before the end of the year.







On his frame of mind for what is one of the most intriguing comebacks of all time, Tyson concluded: “I just don’t want to be involved with that kind of mindset.

“People do, I just don’t like the way that I think and don’t want God to be involved with the way I think at that time.”

