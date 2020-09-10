Gerry Cooney to fight for charity on Dec 5th vs Jack Dempsey’s nephew

Former heavyweight contender Gerry Cooney will host his Annual Fight Night to Benefit the Children of YCS Saturday night on December 5, 2020, at the W Hotel in Hoboken, NJ.

This event is hosted by Cooney with a special in-ring appearance by Mike ‘Baby Jack’ Dempsey.

Michael is the nephew of world-famous former heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey.

Speaking about his appearance, Dempsey asked WBN to thank those who have helped get the event off the ground.

“It’s all in aid of Gerry’s Charity, YCS,” Dempsey told World Boxing News. “I’d like to thank the fighters who have supported me on the journey to get in shape for this exhibition.

“Irish Micky Ward. Plus Iran Barkley, Antonio Tarver, Larry Holmes, and Bernard Hopkins.

“Also, my best buddy and baseball legend Johnny Damon. He has been my unofficial coach and cornerman for this bout.”

YCS’s mission is to provide services to underprivileged kids and adults in New Jersey.

In the headliner, Dempsey and Cooney will share three rounds in an exhibition. Cooney with also be taking on hosting duties.

Also scheduled to attend Fight Night is actor/comedian Tracy Morgan and Giants legend OJ Anderson.

Dempsey has been training with one-time undisputed light-heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver for the contest.

“Gerry is graciously putting back on the gloves and getting in the ring with me,” added ‘Baby Jack’.

“I wouldn’t call it the same level as Tyson vs Jones. But still, a treat for fans to see Gentleman Gerry deliver his patented hook to the body.”

INFORMATION / DONATION

Annual Gerry Cooney Fight Night to Benefit the Children of YCS Saturday night, December 5, 2020, at the W Hotel in Hoboken, NJ.

This event, featuring eight amateur USA Boxing Federation bouts, is hosted by Gerry Cooney.

With special guest “In the Ring” appearance by Mike “Baby Jack” Dempsey.

Event Sponsorships are available in addition to Ringside and General Admission tickets.

Monies raised at this event will directly help to make the dreams of a safer and happier life come true for the children of YCS.







Thank you in advance for your support.

Please contact the YCS Foundation at (201) 678-1312 with any questions.

All donations can be sent to YCS Foundation. The address is 25 East Salem Street, 3rd floor Hackensack. NJ 07601.

Hope to See You At The Fights!

Visit the Facebook page HERE

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.