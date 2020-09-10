Filipino contender Albert Pagara gets new advisors in MTK Global

MTK Global and D4G Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated super-bantamweight contender Albert Pagara on an advisory deal.

Filipino star Pagara (32-1, 23 KOs) is regarded as one of the best 122lb fighters in the world, and is currently ranked no. 7 by the WBO.

With 23 knockouts in 32 fights, he is one of the hardest-hitting super-bantamweights in the division, and proudly becomes MTK Global’s first signing from the Philippines.

He teams up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions in a collaborative effort after having his career superbly guided by ALA Promotions, and the 26-year-old is looking forward to the future.

Pagara said: “I am really excited to join with MTK Global and D4G Promotions. It’s a great honour to be part of the same team as some of the biggest names in professional boxing, so I am happy and thankful for this opportunity.

“I have a good record and I’m pleased with what I’ve achieved so far, but I feel I can still do so much more. That’s why I signed up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions.

“I started boxing when I was eight-years-old because of my father, and it led to my brother and I both becoming professional boxers and joining ALA Promotions. I give big credit to ALA Promotions for my success and most of what I have achieved in my career as a boxer. I wouldn’t be where I am now if not because of them.

“I hope to soon fight for a title, and I know MTK Global and D4G Promotions will help me in this regard. I have complete trust in them to help me achieve my dreams.”

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson added: “The Filipino market is one we’ve been interested in for a long time so it is a pleasure to announce Albert Pagara as our first signing from the country.

“He is a fantastic addition to our super bantamweight stable where he sits high in the WBO rankings alongside Michael Conlan, Thomas Patrick Ward and Davey Oliver Joyce.

“We were very sorry to hear our friends at ALA Promotions were forced to close but we are determined to work with Filipino stars like Albert and help take them to the next level.”

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Albert Pagara, and we’re confident that by working with MTK Global we can help him achieve his dream of becoming world champion.

“He’s an extremely exciting talent, and we’re looking forward to seeing him showcase his skills when he returns to the ring in the near future.”