British fight promoter Kieran Farrell signs Irish heavyweight

Dublin heavyweight Paddy Nevin, currently on 3-0, has signed a promotional deal with Kieran Farrel promotions – it has been confirmed.

Farrell, according to our Dublin source, confirmed he was setting up an Irish wing to his growing business during the lock down – and revealed he would be adding some Irish names to his roaster.

Nevin, on the other hand, is the first Irish talent officially signed by the promotions. The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter operates in the lucrative and exciting heavyweight division. His last fight outing was in March, coming back after a year lay off with a victory over Phil Williams.

Farrell, according to the report, revealed that the Dublin big man, will be making his debut fight under Kieran Farrell Promotions soon to be confirmed behind closed doors card. He has Irish previous having worked with the likes of Dylan Moran and Padraig McCrory among others and ran a show in Belfast.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com, he revealed his plans to come back and run shows in Ireland in the future.







He adds before explaining why he decided to set up an Irish wing to Farrell Promotions.

“Whenever the stable can be enough to be able to form a show then we will look at holding a show, I’ve been doing shows since 2016 so I’m confident at whatever obstacles are in front of us we will overcome.

“I get contacted by dozens of multi-national champions from Ireland and I also love having the Irish fighters on my shows over in Manchester. These promoted my move to set up an Irish wing. We did a successful 2017 show in Belfast and look to further our successes.”