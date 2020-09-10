Briedis vs Dorticos WBSS Final to have cruiserweight title double on the line

When Mairis Briedis and IBF champ Yuniel Dorticos clash in the World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final on 26 Sep. in Munich it’s for a sensational trio of triumphs: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

Shortly after Aleksandr Usyk vacated his IBF title it was claimed by Yuniel Dorticos through a devastating one-punch 10th round knockout of Andrew Tabiti in their semi-final on 15 June 2019. The final is Dorticos’ first defense of the title.

IBF titles have been contested on several occasions in the history of the WBSS, and in fact, the Ring belt has been involved in every final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The cruiserweight final is no exception. Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos are rated 1 and 2 by The Ring at 200 pounds.

Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS, says: “The Greatest Prize in Boxing, a historic strap, and an IBF world title is the definition of boxing extravaganza, and it is an occasion not to be missed for boxing fans.

“It’s impossible to predict a winner, but whoever raises the Muhammad Ali Trophy and get those titles strapped around his waist, in the end, is a certified superstar of the sport.”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final will be held on 25 September in a television studio under Covid-19 rules and with no spectators at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center, a leading live sports production house in Munich.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

The Road to Munich: Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

All tickets for the original Final date in Riga can be refunded until 30 September. Tickets bought through the www.bilesuserviss.lv web-shop will be refunded automatically to the bank accounts used to make the purchase. All other ticket purchasers are asked to contact Bilesuserviss at info@bilesuserviss.lv.