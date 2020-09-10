British boxing legend Alan Minter passes away at 69

UK boxing lost an icon today as the news filtered through that former two-belt middleweight champion Alan Minter had died.

Minter succumbed to cancer at the age of 69.

During his heyday, Minter won British, European, and world championships at 160 pounds.

He traveled to Las Vegas to dethrone Vito Antuofermo in March 1980. He then repeated the win three months later.

In the same year, just six months on from his most-famous win, Minter fought Marvin Hagler in what was a memorable bout.

After being stopped in three rounds at Wembley Arena, British fans rioted as Minter was halted due to facial damage.

Retiring in 1981, ‘Boom Boom’ will be fondly remembered. Minter ended his career with a 39-9 record.

The British Boxing Board of Control released a short statement on their former Londsdale belt holder soon after.

“The Stewards and staff of the British Boxing Board of Control are very saddened to hear of the passing of Former World Middleweight Champion Alan Minter.

“Our sincerest condolences are sent to his family at this time,” said the BBBofC.

Tributes also poured in via social media to the prolific southpaw.

Commentator Spencer Oliver said: “Just heard the very sad news that boxing legend Alan Minter has passed away. One of my childhood hero’s growing up, my thoughts and prays are with the minter family at this sad time.”

British referee Marcus McDonnell added: “Just hearing sad news that Alan Minter has died after a long battle with cancer RIP Champ.”

Irishman Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan also commented. He stated: “Sad to hear of the passing of the great #AlanMinter former @WBCBoxing, European and British champion #RIP Champ.”







Other ALAN MINTER tributes:

“I am so sorry to hear that former undisputed world middleweight champion, Alan Minter, has passed away. Deepest condolences to @RossMinter and all the family. Rest in peace champ.”

“#RIP Alan Minter, the former Undisputed World Middleweight Champion has passed away aged 69. Here’s Alan capturing his title in the lion’s den thousands of miles from home at Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas.”

“Today we lost a true British legend the last undisputed middleweight world champion we have had the great #AlanMinter R.I.P.”

“I always remember his brave heart and gutsy display against a tough as they come battle warrior in the name of Marvellous Marvin Hagler – Very sad news of another great loss, former champion: Alan Minter taken from us and the boxing world – R.I.P Alan Minter.”