‘Bite Fighter’ back from ban claims to be facing Adrien Broner in December

Amanda Westcott

Adrien Broner is set to return from a troubled year this December, according to a fighter on the comeback trail from a Commission suspension.

Ivan Redkach, who last fought in January when losing to Danny Garcia, says he’s taking on the multi-weight champion in 2020.

Initially banned for a year due to biting Garcia’s during his points loss, Redkach saw his punishment reduced on appeal.

At the time, New York State Athletic Commission spokeswoman Mercedes Padilla told ESPN why they decided to give Redkach a lighter sentence for the Barclays Center incident.

“After a final agreement with Mr. Ivan Redkach’s legal team, the New York State Athletic Commission is taking the following disciplinary action against Mr. Redkach for biting Mr. Danny Garcia’s shoulder during the fight that took place on January 25th, 2020.

“Mr. Redkach was issued a maximum fine of $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Mr. Redkach will be suspended for six months, running from the date of the incident.”

ADRIEN BRONER

“Now, refreshed and eager to return, Redkach revealed Broner as he forthcoming opponent.

“When I fought Devon Alexander, I was a huge Underdog. Then after I knocked him out, people said Alexander was washed up and old. He was 32, and I was 33.

Now when I knock out Adrien Broner, what are people going to say? Broner is old? Washed up? I’ll be the first to knock him out,” said Redkach.

Official confirmation is yet to come from Premier Boxing Champions on the match-up.

Broner was only released from jail last week for a breach of his parole. ‘The Problem’ has been involved in several brushes with the law of late.







If rubberstamped in the coming days, Broner vs. Redkach looks set for telecast on Showtime. Broner badly needs a win.

In his last outing, Broner faced a Manny Pacquiao in great form and lost. He’s now without a win since 2017.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.