WBC Clean Boxing Program: How Ecstasy affects the body

Ecstasy or also known as XTC, E, Eve, Adam, love pills or MDEA is one of the drugs that unfortunately has spread in its use among adolescents and young adults and that can easily be obtained on the streets.

Considered a drug, this substance is manufactured to give the user a “high” of sensations and euphoria, since it is a powerful stimulant that may cause hallucinations and its effects can last up to 6 hours.

It is worth mentioning that this drug was originally developed by the pharmaceutical company Merck in 1912 and in 1953 it was used by the US Army as psychological tests in combat.

By the 1960s it resurfaced as a psychotherapeutic drug to “lower inhibitions”, but it was until the 1970s that MDMA began to be used as a recreational drug that quickly became fashionable. For 1985 its commercialization was prohibited due to its effects.

Ecstasy (3,4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine) can usually be found in pill form, but it can also be injected and taken in other ways. Liquid Ecstasy is actually made from GHB, a nervous system depressant that can also be found in different cleaning products.

How does it affect our body?

Increased heart rate

Dry mouth

Blurred or disturbed vision

Sweating

Sickness

Damage to muscle tissue

Injury to the liver

Renal problems

Convulsions

Inflammation and irreversible brain damage

Anxiety episodes

Many of the effects derived from the consumption of MDMA are similar to those of the consumption of cocaine and amphetamines and, like these substances, ecstasy exerts a stimulating action on the central nervous system, elevating the mood and reducing the sensation of hunger and fatigue.

Using ecstasy even for the first time can lead to death, as the body may experience a sudden rise in temperature while performing physical activity, which can have fatal consequences.

Do not forget that if you want to know the list of prohibited substances emitted by VADA, you can consult the following link: https://wbcboxing.com/en/voluntary-anti-doping-association-official-prohibited-list/

YOUR BODY, IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY!