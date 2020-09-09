Sullivan Barrera eyes big-name opponent after Sergey Kovalev collapse

David Spagnolo

2020 has been a tough year for most of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down several sports leagues and brought the sport of boxing to a grinding halt.

The sport is back but without fans. Higher-level fights are still a few weeks away from taking place.

Sullivan Barrera is one of the fighters that has been adversely affected. The former world title challenger was scheduled to face former champion Sergey Kovalev on April 25th in a DAZN streamed main event.

This fight was among the spring events that were scrapped due to the coronavirus. Efforts to reschedule the fight for the summer and fall have so far failed to bear fruit.

Ever the consummate professional, Barrera has stayed active in the gym and is in great shape. He is looking to return to the ring in either November or December.

“I trained hard for the Kovalev fight. That was the fight to get me right back in the mix to fight for a world title,” said Barrera.

“I only took a week off when the fight was canceled and I got right back in the gym.”

At this point in his career, the former Cuban amateur standout is only interested in meaningful fights.

With the Kovalev fight looking less and less likely, he is interested in facing any of the champions or top-rated fighters in the loaded light heavyweight division.

“I am ready to fight any world champion and the best challengers in my division. I am a free agent and it is easy to make a fight with me.

“Just call my manager and show me where to sign,” Barrera stated.







Barrera holds a win over surging light heavyweight Joe Smith Jr. and also has faced elite fighters like Andre Ward and Dmitry Bivol.

He feels rejuvenated and believes that he can produce another performance similar to his win over Smith when he knocked him down and broke his jaw.

“I am very hungry and can’t wait to get back in the ring. It has been too long. Hopefully one of these guys steps up to the plate so I can prove that I still have it,” Barrera stated.