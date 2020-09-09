Heartbreaking to watch Yordenis Ugas celebrate when he’s not the champ, Manny Pacquiao is

@yordenis_ugas / Stephanie Trapp

Yordenis Ugas is such a likable personality. Since a victory on Sunday, the Cuban has been celebrating becoming a world champion. Sadly for him, Manny Pacquiao is the only recognized WBA welterweight champion.

Claiming the ‘regular’ championship is the equivalent to claiming a mandatory title, with Pacquiao still the only rightful king at 147 pounds.

It’s tragic and heartbreaking to see Ugas, one of boxing’s good guys, proclaiming to be a fully-fledged world champion. We all know he isn’t.

The blame, if any, for this sad set of circumstances should be firmly laid at the door of the World Boxing Association.

Their decision to have two championship belts in the same division has always been a controversial one. For some, it was the last straw of support for the organization.

Ugas’ version was created back in 2003 when Ricardo Mayorga beat Vernon Forrest for the new ‘super’ title. This is the one since held by Cory Spinks, Zab Judah, Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman, and eventually Pacquiao.

The lesser ‘regular’ strap when running alongside the ‘super’ belt has been held by the likes of Vyacheslav Senchenko, Ismael El Massoudi, David Avanesyan, and Alexander Besputin. It has only been called a bonafide championship when it suits the promoter’s agenda.

Sadly for Ugas, most of the fans know the truth about the situation. They’ve been letting him know since his triumph Abel Ramos.

“Twitter is still my favorite social network, but, I’ve been getting more support on Facebook and Instagram this time,” pointed out Ugas in what was an expected outcome.

“Here on Twitter, many people detract from my triumph and my championship. They seem to forget that I was also supposed to be a WBC champ. OK. Where do you have me 147?”

Prior to Ugas questioning why the lack of love, the 34-year-old Cuban posted a heartwarming dance with wife, proudly displaying the WBA title in the video clip.

“My house in Cuba has been full. I spoke to everyone in my neighborhood. They are very excited and happy for my success.

“May God bless my people. I hope to continue growing and to continue asking for a better country for them.

“Respect and honor. Thanks to Abel for being a great competitor. It was an honor to share that ring with you. I will always remember you.

“We were two warriors fighting for a dream. Blessings. I’m sure you will be a champ,” added Ugas.

Firstly, it truly is upsetting to see the delight of a fighter who you know will not get the recognition for his achievement.

Secondly, this begs this question to the WBA – ‘Is it worth it?’

MANNY PACQUIAO – ONE CHAMP

Is it worth a boxer receiving unwarranted abuse for winning a title we all know is not the full version?

Everybody with full knowledge of the sport’s championship status know that Manny Pacquiao holds the most worthy welterweight belt and no sanctioning body can have two champions at the same weight.

It is completely crazy to suggest this is possible. If it was the case, the WBC or IBF could have as many championships as they want and we’d all be in a ridiculous arrangement.

Ugas declaring himself a world champion and celebrating with his family and friends hurts not only the fighter but the fans too. We are all being robbed of the rightful position crowning one sole title-holder.

None-the-less, Ugas is enjoying his moment and good luck to him. Until the WBA does what they said they’d do in 2013 and eradicate these belts, we’ll all be forced to watch boxers commemorating these hollow championships.

This lack of action caused WBN to remove the WBA ‘regular’ from our website in May 2019.

Furthermore, will they act to rectify the secondary championship anytime in the future? – I highly doubt it.

It can also be noted that the WBA also have an interim champion to the same title in Jamal James – unfathomable.

Congratulations to Ugas once again for his victory, but he needs to beat Manny Pacquiao before he can truly be thought of as the champ.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.