Why is one heavyweight champion questioning if the other should retire?

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has assured British rival Tyson Fury he’s ready for a fight despite questioning whether ‘The Gypsy King’ should retire.

Joshua has two fights of an unofficial undisputed heavyweight tournament to go until he can finally lock horns for all the top division belts.

Once Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk are firmly out of the way and mandatories are finalized, Joshua and Fury can battle in an all-UK blockbuster.

The fight has been at least four years in the making.

As the fans wait patiently for what has been deemed inevitable by their respective promoters, Joshua is asking whether Fury will soon step away.

This is despite at least another year gap before the fight can be made.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.”

He continued by stating his intent to face either Fury or former champion, Deontay Wilder.

“I’ll challenge Fury, I’ll challenge Wilder. These guys aren’t the biggest names that I’ve fought on my record anyway. They are just another heavyweight.

“Look at my record. They are not the best fighters that I have challenged.

“When they are ready, I’m here to fight.”







HEAVYWEIGHT LANDSCAPE

If he beats Pulev and Usyk, both of which will be tough challenges, AJ is then in a position to go for the one strap that has eluded him his entire career.

The coveted green and gold WBC version is currently in possession of Fury, who will defend it against Wilder again in the next eight months.

If the Brit pair remain undefeated for the next two bouts, a massive undisputed unification can then happen, provided neither has walked away.

The question remains, though. Why is Joshua asking whether Fury should retire if he’s hell-bent on the fight?

We’ve heard this before when the Wilder fight collapsed. That didn’t happen. It makes you wonder whether those Fury intentions will also disappear with time.

