Conor McGregor vs The World to premiere on Snapchat Sept 12

MMA superstar Conor McGregor is to star in a new docuseries on Snapchat as the Irishman plots his next move inside the octagon.

The former boxer, who went ten rounds with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, remains one of the most recognizable faces in combat sport.

On Saturday, September 12, Snapchat will premiere Conor McGregor Vs The World.

This eight-episode docuseries airing only on Snapchat’s Discover page. It tells the story of how notorious MMA fighter Conor McGregor defied all expectations.

How he went from working as a plumber’s apprentice in Ireland to being the kind of pound-for-pound, pure fighter that legends are made of.

The series features interviews with McGregor’s friends and fellow professional fighters. They include Jamie Kavanagh (Pro Boxer), Dave Hill (Pro MMA Fighter), Ewan Mackenna (Author, Chaos Is A Friend Of Mine: The Conor McGregor Story), and Jack Encarnaceo (Fmr. MMA Reporter, Boston Herald).

Plus Khaled Beydoun (Boxing Journalist/Co-Director, Keith Center For Social Justice), John Morgan (Lead Staff Reporter, USA Today/MMA Junkie), Jourdan Kerl (ESports Journalist), and Ray Sedaghi (Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard).

Tens of millions of viewers watched Snapchat's coverage of Conor McGregor's last UFC fight. So this series is sure to be a hit.







CONOR MCGREGOR vs the WORLD

This is the second season of Snap’s original franchise Vs The World. It follows a successful first season which traced the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi69.

Each season of Vs The World is produced by Complex and explores the life and journey of some of the biggest names in hip-hop, sports, and entertainment culture.

It uses exclusive footage, commentary, and a totally original perspective.

McGregor is due back trading blows soon. A rematch with Mayweather and a clash with Manny Pacquiao both fell flat recently.

A return to MMA is far more likely than another boxing match.

