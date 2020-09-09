Opinion: Canelo to Floyd Mayweather Promotions – An ideal PPV hook up

@canelo / @floydmayweather

As World Boxing News pointed out on Wednesday, Canelo Alvarez could soon be on the market for promoters, something that may well interest old foe, Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo is ready to battle Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya and streaming service DAZN in court. The Mexican is citing loss of earnings for 2020.

Should the relationship now be beyond repair for the above mentioned, the 30-year-old pound for pound king may need a new home.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

This is where Floyd Mayweather could come in.

The pair know each other well and have massive respect for each other as businessmen.

It’s well documented that when Canelo fought Mayweather as a youngster in 2013 he was looking to learn all he could from the former ruler in order to take his spot.

This is exactly what happened.

Canelo lost the contest via (a contentious) split decision (which should have been unanimous to Floyd). But the general takeaway was that Canelo proved at a tender age that he had what it took to be Floyd’s successor.

Since then, the superstar has gone from strength to strength.

PAY PER VIEW

So would this mean Mayweather and Canelo working well together? – In my eyes, yes it would. The mutual admiration of being at the very top of the Pay Per View game is immediate for starters.

Mayweather could also get Canelo back on the paid platform and potentially earning hundreds of millions of dollars per fight, rather than over a series of ten.

As previously pointed out by the American, Mayweather earned Canelo’s entire contract in one night against Manny Pacquiao. Again versus Conor McGregor.







There are levels to this PPV game and Canelo needs to be involved to even have a chance of breaking those kinds of records.

Being off the PPV scene has hurt Canelo since he’s been away. Add to that the fact he’s never really been settled at DAZN.

Furthermore, problems arose from the off. And should he be able to break free during the coming months, Mayweather would be well-advised to put in a bid and do all he can to get Canelo on the books.

A match made in PPV heaven.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay