Nathan Gorman vs Richard Lartey moved from Sept 12 to Oct 10

THE HEAVYWEIGHT RETURN of Nathan Gorman against Richard Lartey will now take place on October 10, having been pushed back from its original date of September 12.

The Ghanaian’s medicals have not been supplied in time for him to enter the fighter bubble tomorrow and as such the fight will be moved to the undercard of Liam Williams’ mandatory defence of his British title against Andrew Robinson.

Gorman, 16-1, will now feature on a show that also includes Anthony Cacace defending his British super featherweight title against Lyon Woodstock and the Commonwealth super welterweight title clash between the holder JJ Metcalf and challenger Jack Flatley.

Promoter Frank Warren commented: “Since returning post-lockdown we have always been ready to react to issues as and when they arise. We have been clear that we will always act with fighter and event safety in mind.

It is disappointing that we can’t put on this great fight for fans this weekend, but the show is still an exciting prospect for boxing fans, headlined by the return of Anthony Yarde.

“It is a pity for Nathan that he doesn’t get to fight this weekend, but it is only a short delay to what will be a good fight that will go ahead on another strong card on October 10.”