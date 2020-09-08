Love Island star handed a staggering £100,000 offer to fight undefeated foe

Richard Maynard

A UK boxing manager has offered Love Island star Idris Virgo a massive paycheck to take on one of his undefeated fighters.

Steve Goodwin put a £100,000 incentive to Virgo if he accepts the challenge of a Brad Pauls match up in November or December over at least six rounds and is able to beat him.

I have met Idris and I really like him as a person but he is saying no one offers him anything and he is choosing his own path. He says he wants his next fight at Middleweight.

So I am helping him along with 100,000 reasons. We are offering to do this fight on a Channel 5 show.

I will deposit £100,000 as a bond into either Escrow or a solicitor of mutual choice. Should Idris be triumphant the £100,000 will be transferred to him the following morning.

Undefeated Brad is more than up for the challenger. “Idris is disrespecting boxers so with my managers financial backing he can now prove to the world what a great fighter he is and can walk away with a large sum of money”

Goodwin said we are only a phone call away and all we need is 6 weeks notice!