Exclusive: Mayweather contender Malik Hawkins talks Oct 10 and future

WBN caught up with Floyd Mayweather fighter Malik Hawkins as the ‘Iceman’ prepares for his first fight of 2020 and since the pandemic took hold.

Hawkins is deep in preparation for a clash against dangerous Puerto Rican puncher Subril Matias in just over a month.

The undefeated 24-year-old, who has a record of 18-0 with eleven stoppages, cannot wait to get back to action following the lockdown conditions.

“I have been spending a lot of time in the house with my family but I was working out in my basement. Just trying to get through this outbreak,” Hawkins exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’ve been back training full-time since early April. But of course, with no sparring. I have definitely been staying in shape and staying ready for the call.”

Asked what he knows about his opponent on October 10, Hawkins replied: “I guess he is mostly famous for the fight he had with Maxim Dadashev.

“That fight, unfortunately, led to the death of Dadashev. I know he is more of a pressure fighter and that’s going to try to bully me.

“He is going to try to put pressure on me, but I definitely see me outboxing him. Just staying sharp and smart in the ring.”

On what he hopes a victory over Matias will lead to, he added: “I’m just going one fight at a fine.

“But I do believe that this win will push me in position for a future world title shot,” predicted Hawkins.

A huge fight is on the cards in the division between unified champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor. This could mean a few belts are up for grabs if the winner moves up soon after.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER FIGHTER

Obviously, this will be of interest to the Mayweather Promotions contender should he stay in contention.

“I think that they are both good fighters, but I do consider myself the big bully in my division. As far as talk of a unification goes, I think it should happen.

“The best should fight the Best. If it does, I think Ramirez Is too strong for Taylor.

“I can see the pressure of Ramirez being too much for Taylor. In the end, I think it might lead to a stoppage for Ramirez.”







As the clock ticks down to his 19th pro fight, Hawkins concluded with a message for his fans.

“Keep supporting me and I promise you won’t regret it. Follow me on Instagram at ‘iamfreezertime’ and Twitter at ‘Malikhawkins20’.

“Thank you.”

