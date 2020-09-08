Elhem Mekhaled signs with MTK Global, eyes WBC title shot

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated French and Algerian female star Elhem Mekhaled.

Mekhaled (13-0, 2 KOs) has had a fantastic career so far, leading to her becoming one of the top-rated contenders for the WBC super-featherweight title.

She has held the interim WBC world title, the European title and the French title during his illustrious career, and proudly becomes MTK Global’s first female boxer of Arabic descent.

Mekhaled also had a prestigious amateur career, representing Algeria at an international level and participating in the qualifies for the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

Mekhaled said: “I’m really pleased to be joining MTK Global. I have signed with them because they are the best management company, and I know that having them behind me will help me compete for the WBC world title.

“My goal is to unifiy the division and go up and down in weight after that, to also unify in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen added: “We’re proud to welcome Elhem Mekhaled to the team. Women’s boxing continues to grow and grow, so to have somebody of her quality join MTK Global is fantastic.

“She is also MTK Global’s first female boxer of Arabic descent, so that is a great honour, and we’re confident that we can help guide her to become world champion.

“As the mandatory contender to the WBC super featherweight title, we expect to have her fighting for the title early in 2021.”

News on when Mekhaled will have her first fight as an MTK Global boxer will be announced in due course.