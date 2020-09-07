Welterweight Marques Valle needs just 93 seconds to score debut victory

Marques Valle made a splash in his pro debut, as the 21 year-old Welterweight needed just 93 seconds to take out Jernato Harris this past Friday night.

The bout took place at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

A former Team USA member, Valle is the latest of Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewhouse’s growing roster of clients to make their professional debuts.

Despite having less than 50 career amateur fights, Valle made it all the way to the 2020 Olympic Trials. He impressed with his ability to consistently walk down more experienced opposition.

Valle dropped Harris with a hard body shot in the opening minute of the contest.

He ended things by landing a barrage of punches that was punctuated by a vicious left to the body that had Harris riding in pain under the bottom rope, and the fight was stopped at 1:33.