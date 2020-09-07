Full list of UK Pay Per View boxing event sales (1966 – 2020)

Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News provides a full list of UK Pay Per View sales for boxing events dating back to the days of Muhammad Ali in 1996.

Over recent times, PPV has been at the forefront of charging fans extra without providing most of the mega-fights needed to keep the sport fresh.

It’s hoped the hit of the pandemic in 2020 and the lack of ability to stage PPV’s, will ultimately change the way the paid platform has gone.

Too many cards with a lack of depth and poor headliners are turning away punters. Not to mention the elevated price year upon year.

The latest offering, Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin, has initial estimates on the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) website for the week commencing Aug 17 to 23rd of 177,000 to 222,000 sales for Sky Sports Box Office.

In regards to Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder back in February, BT Sport seems to be happy to keep their Box Office format figures blended with all their channels.

This way, unless they officially reveal the figures themselves, there’s no way to calculate how well any event does in the UK.

Here’s the full list of UK Pay Per View figures:

Sky Sports, BT, and Primetime (excluding Ali v Henry

(Includes seven-day average sales, plus the week before and after)

21 May 1966: Muhammad Ali vs. Henry Cooper II – 40,000

16 March 1996: Frank Bruno vs. Mike Tyson II – 600,000

8 February 1997: Naseem Hamed vs. Tom Johnson – 650,000

28 June 1997: Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II – 550,000

13 March 1999: Evander Holyfield vs. Lennox Lewis – 400,000

29 January 2000: Mike Tyson vs. Julius Francis – 500,000

8 June 2002: Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson – 750,000

8 December 2007: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton – 1,150,000

18 July 2009: Amir Khan vs. Andreas Kotelnik – 100,000

7 November 2009: Nikolai Valuev vs. David Haye – 469,000

3 April 2010: David Haye vs. John Ruiz – 177,000

24 April 2010: Carl Froch vs. Mikkel Kessler – 50,000

18 September 2010: Kell Brook vs. Michael Jennings – 15,000

13 November 2010: David Haye vs. Audley Harrison – 223,000

11 December 2010: Amir Khan vs. Marcos Maidana – 164,000

Post-2010

16 April 2011: Amir Khan vs. Paul McCloskey – 200,000

21 May 2011: George Groves vs. James DeGale – 43,000

2 July 2011: Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye – 1,143,000

25 May 2013: Carl Froch vs. Mikkel Kessler II – 32,000

23 November 2013: Carl Froch vs. George Groves – 47,000

31 May 2014: Carl Froch vs. George Groves II – 355,000

30 May 2015: Kell Brook vs. Frankie Gavin – 139,000

2 May 2015: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao – 876,000

28 November 2015: Wladimir Klitschko vs. Tyson Fury – 545,000

12 December 2015: Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte – 420,000

Post-2015

27 February 2016: Carl Frampton vs. Scott Quigg – 304,000

9 April 2016: Anthony Joshua vs. Charles Martin – 500,000

25 June 2016: Anthony Joshua vs. Dominic Breazeale – 512,000

10 September 2016: Gennady Golovkin vs. Kell Brook – 500,000

10 December 2016: Anthony Joshua vs. Éric Molina – 450,000

4 March 2017: David Haye vs. Tony Bellew – 1,592,000

29 April 2017: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko – 1,631,000

27 May 2017: Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. – 275,000

26 August 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor – 874,000

28 October 2017 – Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam – 887,000

31 March 2018: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker – 1,832,000

5 May 2018: David Haye vs. Tony Bellew II – 775,000

28 July 2018: Dillian Whyte vs. Joseph Parker – 474,000

22 September 2018: Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin – 1,247,000

10 November 2018: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew – 603,000

1 December 2018: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury – 450,000

22 December 2018: Dillian Whyte vs. Dereck Chisora II – 438,000

1 June 2019: Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. – 403,000

20 July 2019: Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas – 286,000

31 August 2019: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell – 205,000

26 October 2019: Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis – 176,000

7 December 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua II – 1,575,000

22 February 2020: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II – Unreleased by BT Sport

22 August 2020: Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin (177,000 to 222,000 – unconfirmed)







TOP 10 UK Pay Per View

1 Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker – 1.832m

2 Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko – 1.631m

3 Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 – 1.575m

4 David Haye vs Tony Bellew – 1.529m

5 Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin – 1.247m

6 Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye – 1,170,000

7 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton – 1,150,000

8 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor – 1,007,000

9 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao – 942,000

10 Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton – 900,000

Pay Per View figures are taken from various media reports and sources, plus the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.