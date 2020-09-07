Boxing Nutrition: Foods to consume for endurance and performance

Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman, gives another installment of his advice for boxers to keep up with their nutrition in training camp.

This time: Foods to consume for endurance and performance

FATTY FISH: Like salmon, black cod, arctic char and sea bass. These fish choices are high fat species. Using high fat fish as a dinner choice increases the amount of omega fatty acids consumed at night, the result is a deeper sleep, increased growth hormone release and reduction of inflammation.

LEAN RED MEAT LIKE FILET MIGNON OR FLANK STEAK: lean red meats consumed at night will provide a huge energy benefit the following day for early morning training. As well red meat is a source of iron that will increase hematocrit levels (the oxygen count in your red cells) resulting in improved endurance capacity for your cardiovascular training sessions.

SINGLE INGREDIENT STARCHES: potatoes, rice brown or white… yes both (lol), yams, sweet potatoes (yes they are different… look it up) … that’s funny… oatmeal, oat flakes, quinoa, lentils etc. One ingredient starches are your energy source friend, many of which have anti-inflammatory benefits. Stay away from multi-ingredient starches like breads, muffins, bagels, cakes, whole wheat breads, sandwich breads, all of which contain yeast, mold and gluten and are highly inflammatory adversely affecting digestion energy levels and body fat utilization.

POULTRY LIKE CHICKEN AND TURKEY: lean meats like chicken and turkey breast are a great source protein for tissue repair. It is important that you prepare your protein correctly – no fried meats – make sure that all of the skin is off before cooking – broiling, grilling, poaching, steaming and baking is best. Use dry rubs and spices for a variety of flavorings.