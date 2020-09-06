Exclusive: Carson Jones talks Crawford-Brook, eyes Clay Collard avenging

Lawrence Lustig

Former Kell Brook opponent Carson Jones has opened up on his experience of the pandemic lockdown, what’s in store for him moving forward, and a possible fight for his old foe against Terence Crawford.

Jones, who stopped the rot of a four-fight losing streak in June of last year, has been using his valuable knowledge for coaching local boxers as he awaits another call to hit the road.

Now 34, it’s been eight years since Jones became the subject of attention across the Atlantic for giving Brook all the trouble he needed and more in a wafter-thin majority decision loss.

Known ever since as a ‘have gloves will travel’ kind of fighter, Jones has since fought six times in the United Kingdom, twice in Mexico, and once in Canada.

In one of those Mexican contests, Jones was clearly robbed of a decision against former world champion Antonio Margarito.

So what’s next for Jones and how’s he been coping with the current situation around the world? – WBN caught up with him this week to find out.

“I’ve been ok for the most part. I’m a little heavy right now (laughs) but I haven’t gotten sick so that’s a good thing,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It’s been very frustrating, considering I worked so hard to get in shape for my comeback win. But honestly, I have no-one to blame but myself for the inactivity.

“This has been due to out of the ring issues beyond my control. As of now, I have no promoter. I only have my management team.

“I’m looking forward to hopping back in the ring at least by the end of the year. I really don’t think I’ll be ready to fight for another two to three months, though.

“I want to make sure I give myself enough time to drop the weight properly without hurting myself. It has been such a long layoff.”

Asked his thoughts on Brook closing in on a potential Crawford money-spinner, Jones replied: “I mean good for him.

“That’s what he’s supposed to do. He’s a fighter that has a name. Will he win? No. But he will get a fat check. I hope he gets the fight.”

“I’d rather see Crawford fight Brook (than anyone else) only for my own selfish reasons. You know If Brook happened, it may well it may shine a little light on my name.”







CARSON JONES vs CLAY COLLARD

Concluding with a response to whether there are any fighters out there he’d like to face, an interesting situation has arisen for Carson Jones.

Maurice Williams, who WBN interviewed before his last fight, recently lost to Clay Collard via second-round knockout.

Upon hearing the result, Jones immediately targeted a fight with Collard to avenge the defeat.

“Honestly, I like to fight Clay Collard (9-3-2),” he explained. “A friend of mine just fought the guy in Vegas a couple of weeks ago.

“I’d like to get that fight to redeem his loss. I think it would be an action packed fight. A fight for the fans to see.”

