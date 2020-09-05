DeAndre Ware hailed a hero after life-saving feat at Top Rank weigh-in

Mikey Williams

Quick-thinking boxer DeAndre Ware has been hailed a hero for jumping to the aid of a Top Rank employee at the weigh-in on Friday.

It wasn’t a typical weigh-in day for the super middleweight. But it wasn’t a day that out of the ordinary either,

Super Middleweight contender and Toledo Firefighter Ware brought more than his fighting skills to Las Vegas.

Before he meets Steven Nelson for Nelson’s NABO Super Middleweight title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center, Ware displayed his firefighter and first-aid talents.

He sprung into action to save the life of longtime Top Rank Event Coordinator Pete Susens.

Approximately 30 minutes before the weigh-in, Ware was meeting with Nevada Commission officials and filling out the customary pre-fight paperwork. Susens suddenly collapsed.

Eyewitnesses painted a bleak picture as to Susens’ condition. That’s when Ware jumped into action by performing chest compression’s and revived Susens.

I’m here for my fight but I had to put EMS skills to work and do some cpr. Happy to say the guy was talking a bit and was alert headed to the hospital. I’m thankful! I feel I saved a life. — DeAndre ware (@Drezzydre1349) September 4, 2020

“I’m here for my fight. But I had to put EMS skills to work and do some CPR,” said a remarkably calm Ware.

“Happy to say the guy was talking a bit. He was alert headed to the hospital. I’m thankful! I feel I saved a life.”

The Top Rank family is incredibly thankful to DeAndre Ware (@Drezzydre1349), who while in Vegas to fight Saturday night, sprung into action heroically today to come to the critical aid of a member of our team in sudden medical distress. Thank you to a true hero. pic.twitter.com/uoVTdXwguP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 5, 2020

Susens was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Moments later, Ware jumped on the scale and weighed in at the 168 pound limit for Saturday’s showdown. Nelson checked in at 167.6 lbs.

The bout can be seen live at 10 PM ET on ESPN +. The undercard begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Ware is managed by Split-T Management.

@WBCBoxing prays for the prompt recovery of Pete Susens from @trboxing and our praise to boxer Deandre Ware who heroically attended with CPR during the weigh in . pic.twitter.com/a5vF1B1Z4Z — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 4, 2020

TOP RANK HERO

Top Rank and the World Boxing Council immediately recognized Ware’s act.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman added: “The WBC prays for the prompt recovery of Pete Susens from Top Rank.

“Our praise to boxer Deandre Ware who heroically attended with CPR during the weigh-in.”

Furthermore, Ware still has a job to do in the ring on Saturday night.