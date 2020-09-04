British legend brands Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III ‘a waste of time’

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder for the third time is a complete waste of time, according to former two-weight boxing champion and British legend Nigel Benn.

Fury vs Wilder III is set to be the final installment of an enthralling saga in which the latter is aiming to avenge a one-sided defeat.

Back in February, the pair of heavyweight stars broke Las Vegas box office records and have been predicted to do so again. Despite this fact, Benn doesn’t see staging the trilogy as beneficial to anyone.

Benn firmly sees the same result happening as transpired in the rematch.

“I don’t know why Fury is having a third fight with Wilder,” said Benn in an interview with Press Box PR. “In my opinion, he needs fresh blood. That blood is Anthony Joshua.

“He beat Wilder easily. It’s a waste of time. Wilder has only got a puncher’s chance. He can’t outbox Fury.

“Fury is like a magician when it comes to movement.”

He continued: “Fury holds Wilder’s card, he can see his punches coming. Wilder is like a windmill. He’s rubbish. He’s one of the worst boxers going.”

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Obviously adamant about his views, Benn is holding out for Fury vs Joshua happening over the next twelve months.

As WBN previously pointed out, Fury and Joshua both have obligations before they can even consider going over the finer details of an agreed deal.

Fury vs Wilder III is being eyed for between December 19 and April 2021. Whilst Joshua has Pulev in his sights for December and then has to battle Oleksandr Usyk.

Therefore, this gives Fury space to even face Wilder for a fourth time if the American can somehow prove Benn and many others wrong.







Quietly contemplating his revenge bid, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been largely absent from social media since his first career loss, apart from the odd commercial obligation and to express his views on the current plight in the United States.

Wilder will begin the underdog. But as Benn said himself, he still has that puncher’s chance, and that’s what keeps the interest alive for most.

Furthermore, both boxers stand to make millions.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.