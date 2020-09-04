Gervonta Davis talks Floyd Mayweather work, facing Vasyl Lomachenko

@gervontaa

Gervonta Davis has discussed the influence boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has over him and a potential super-fight with a certain Ukrainian superstar.

The World Champion boxer answers the tough questions as he takes a stand on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

‘Tank’ talks getting in the ring with Vasyl Lomachenko and training with ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Davis is preparing to face Leo Santa Cruz in his first Pay-Per-View event.

Firstly, Davis spoke about Mayweather.

“He’s been on me about running more, conditioning for sure. While I’m sparring, and if I don’t get it he’ll get in there and spar and show me what he’s talking about,” he said.

“He’s actually been a big help in this camp. To be honest, he’s been hands-on more than my coach at this point.

“He’s been watching Leo (Santa Cruz) and telling me what he likes to do. He’s been a big help for this camp.”

And secondly on Loma.

“If we get past the few guys we have ahead of us because we can’t look past the opponents we have in front of us. Then we can make it rock.

“I think it’s time, if not next year then the beginning of 2022 we can make it happen.”







GERVONTA and FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Loma is ready to fully unify at the lightweight limit when he tackles Teofimo Lopez in the MGM Grand Bubble later this year.

As Davis said, though. There are plenty of obstacles in the way of a future clash. Not to mention the fact both have different promoters.

For now, Davis is enjoying working alongside Mayweather and is fully focused on Leo Santa Cruz. Making a big PPV impression is so important at this stage of his career.

A win over Santa Cruz will be seen as a gamechanger for Davis on many levels. It’s hoped all his fights thereafter will be on the paid platform.

Listen to more from The Last Stand with Brian Custer on YouTube.