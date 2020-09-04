Floyd Mayweather joins forces with Skillz for $135,000 giveaway

Former five-weight world champion and all-round boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has added another string to his bow with a new partnership.

Mayweather Jr. and his latest tech venture at Stardam Images, are launching an exclusive branded tournament series in Skillz mobile games.

Having won fifteen major world titles throughout his career, Mayweather is a world-renowned professional boxer commonly dubbed “The Best Ever.”

The competitions will allow Floyd Mayweather’s millions of fans to compete for Mayweather-branded prizes.

They include a virtual meet and greet, a Las Vegas getaway, autographed boxing gloves, and more.

Starting today, new users who download 21 Blitz can compete for free to win exclusive prizes from Floyd Mayweather’s clothing. Plus his lifestyle brand The Money Team (TMT), with the total prize pool valued at $135,000.

The first tournament in the series will run this weekend from September 4 at 6pm PT through September 7 at 6pm PT. Each player will have five free entries.

In addition, all participants will receive a 15% coupon for products in the TMT store.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER & SKILLZ

Founded with the belief that everyone loves to compete, Skillz is raising the bar for how brands, celebrities, and nonprofits connect with their fans and followers.

Leading organizations including T-Mobile, American Cancer Society, and Bowlero. As well as celebrities such as Steve Young and Jerry Rice have all hosted competitions on the platform.

“When you’re undefeated there isn’t a moment where you can accept anything less than perfection. And so I’m partnering with the best mobile gaming company out there in Skillz.

“All while bringing my latest tech venture Stardam Images to knockout advertising,” said Floyd Mayweather.

“The best of the best, with the best. Who’s ready to make some money in my tournaments?”

“Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers alive, celebrates the spirit of competition using Skillz. His tournament series will offer a fun and interactive experience for everyone to embrace their inner champion,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.