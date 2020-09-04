All boxers Covid free as Ziani and Dilmaghani hit the scales

Hennessy Sports are delighted to announce that all boxers, trainers, and staff participating in the event tomorrow (Saturday 5 September) at the LS Studio in Wakefield have tested negative for COVID-19.
The main event features Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the Super-Featherweight Championship of Europe, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 from 10 pm tomorrow.
All boxers officially weighed in today at the Holiday Inn, Wakefield:
12 x 3 Rounds at 9st 4lb (130lb)
Samir Ziani 9st 3lb 6oz (129.6lb)
vs.
Alex Dilmaghani 9st 3lb 4oz (129.4lb)
8 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest
Isaac Chamberlain 14st 9lb (205lb)
vs.
Matt Sen 14st 9lb 2oz (205.2lb)
6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest
Michael Hennessy Jr. 11st 4lb 4oz (158.4lb)
vs.
Jamie Stewart 11st 2lb 4oz (156.4lb)
6 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Lightweight Contest
Stephen McKenna 10st 9lb 9oz (149.9lb)
vs.
Gary McGuire 10st 10lb 12oz (150.12lb)
4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest
Idris Virgo 11st 13lb 8oz (167.8lb)
vs.
Scott Williams 12st 2lb 8oz (170.8lb)