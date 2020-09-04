All boxers Covid free as Ziani and Dilmaghani hit the scales

Hennessy Sports are delighted to announce that all boxers, trainers, and staff participating in the event tomorrow (Saturday 5 September) at the LS Studio in Wakefield have tested negative for COVID-19.

The main event features Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the Super-Featherweight Championship of Europe, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 from 10 pm tomorrow.

All boxers officially weighed in today at the Holiday Inn, Wakefield:

THE SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP OF EUROPE

12 x 3 Rounds at 9st 4lb (130lb)

Samir Ziani 9st 3lb 6oz (129.6lb)

vs.

Alex Dilmaghani 9st 3lb 4oz (129.4lb)

8 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest

Isaac Chamberlain 14st 9lb (205lb)

vs.

Matt Sen 14st 9lb 2oz (205.2lb)







6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Michael Hennessy Jr. 11st 4lb 4oz (158.4lb)

vs.

Jamie Stewart 11st 2lb 4oz (156.4lb)

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Lightweight Contest

Stephen McKenna 10st 9lb 9oz (149.9lb)

vs.

Gary McGuire 10st 10lb 12oz (150.12lb)

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest

Idris Virgo 11st 13lb 8oz (167.8lb)

vs.

Scott Williams 12st 2lb 8oz (170.8lb)