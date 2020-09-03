Saul Bustos camp note for 3.2.1 Boxing on September 6th

Kyte Monroe

Undefeated welterweight prospect, Saul Bustos (12-0-1, 7KOs), gives his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), an 8-round main event bout taking place on the Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing card on September 6, 2020.

3.2.1 Boxing, will stream live on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show.

Bustos, who is hosting training camp in South Gate, CA, with coach Manny Robles, talks about his his matchup with Luis Lopez, and more.

On his recent training camp with coach Manny Robles.

“This camp has been different because I am looking to make a statement against another undefeated fighter, and coach Manny has me working on a lot of different aspects of my game. In addition, I’m fine tuning the things I do well. We got great sparring and I’m fully healthy.”

On fighting after the break.

“I am staying extremely focused and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, I fought in February right before all the fights got canceled. A major motivation beyond my family is seeing Arnold Barboza Jr. and how hard he worked during this break. His focus gave me an extra gear and helped me not lose track of my dream of being a world champion. I’m looking forward to being back in the ring.”

On his matchup with Luis Lopez.

“I think Luis Lopez is a good fighter but has struggled against fighters when he stepped up in competition, and those guys are not at my level. I respect Lopez as a fighter and as a man, but when I get in the ring, I will be relentless. I know I am talented, but I want to be viewed for my accomplishments, and this is a major step in that direction. I’ve been working hard during this whole camp to make the boxing world take notice.”

On fighting on a Thompson Boxing card

“This is the second time I will be fighting on a Thompson Boxing card, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to displaying my skills and I love that they have easy ways for fans to watch the fights online. It gets me even more excited.”