Samir Ziani, Alex Dilmaghani undergo coronavirus testing ahead of clash

Ahead of this Saturday’s European Super-Featherweight title showdown between Champion Samir Ziani and challenger Alex Dilmaghani, both boxers and their respective teams arrived today at the fight hotel for their mandatory COVID-19 test before heading to their rooms to quarantine and await their results.

World leading genetics testing and digital health testing company Prenetics are the official the integrated testing company appointed by Hennessy Sports.

The clash between Ziani and Dilmaghani takes place behind-closed-doors at the LS Live TV studio in Wakefield and will televised exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 across the UK.

Other boxers featuring on the card including Isaac Chamberlain, Michael Hennessy Jr., Stevie McKenna and Idris Virgo also took the mandatory test before quarantining in their hotel rooms.

Presented by Mick Hennessy for Hennessy Sports in association with Ladbrokes, Infinitum, Numan and Everlast, Crayford’s Alex Dilmaghani’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight Championship against the reigning Champion Samir Ziani from France headlines the card.

Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain – hot off a third round KO win just under two weeks ago after two years out of the ring – returns to action in an eight-round contest against Wolverhampton’s Matt Sen.

Unbeaten Sevenoaks middleweight hot-shot Michael Hennessy Jr. continues on his march towards his first pro title and takes on Stoke-on-Trent’s Jamie Stewart in a six-round contest.

One of the world’s hottest emerging young talents, Stevie McKenna from Monaghan, Ireland, based out of California, makes his first pro appearance on UK soil when he takes on Glasgow’s Gary McGuire over six-rounds at lightweight.

Birmingham’s undefeated Idris Virgo lit up social media with his sensational one-punch body KO in his last fight and now returns to face Manchester’s Scott Williams at super-welterweight.

Finally, Bexleyheath’s Sam Cantwell, son of the former British Flyweight Champion, Mickey, faces Westbrook’s Ricky Leach over six-rounds at super-flyweight.