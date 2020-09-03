Golden Contract draw takes place ahead of Sky Sports televised semi-finals

The Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-finals were confirmed last night – after a dramatic draw from Production Park Studios in Wakefield.

The four remaining fighters in the competition are Hosea Burton, Liam Conroy, Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel, with each of them taking part in the draw online via Zoom.

Alex Steedman and Barry Jones hosted the draw to determine who would receive the Golden Ball and have the opportunity to select their opponent. After drawing the balls on behalf of each fighter alphabetically, it was Michel (10-1, 7 KOs) who had the chance to choose.

He opted to face Conroy (18-5-1, 9 KOs) with that fight taking place on September 30, meaning that Burton (25-1, 11 KOs) will have to travel to Riga, Latvia to take on Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs) in the other semi-final on September 26.

The four fighters reached the semi-final stage after impressive showings in the quarter-final, with Bolotniks earning a devastating first round knockout win over Steven Ward, and there were impressive points wins for Burton over Bob Ajisafe, Conroy against Andre Sterling, and Michel vs. Tommy Philbin.

The fight between Conroy and Michel is another huge addition to the event on September 30, as that will also feature the highly-anticipated super-lightweight and featherweight finals, with Ohara Davies taking on Tyrone McKenna, while Ryan Walsh goes up against Jazza Dickens.

It will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.